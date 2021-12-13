ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.70) to €13.00 ($14.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($12.92) to €12.30 ($13.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.36. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.