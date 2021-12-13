Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €156.00 ($175.28).

Shares of AVHNY remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Monday. Ackermans & Van Haaren has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

Get Ackermans & Van Haaren alerts:

Ackermans & Van Haaren Company Profile

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.