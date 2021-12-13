Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lifted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 74,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,033,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.79. 153,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

