Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AELTF remained flat at $$0.80 during trading on Monday. Adacel Technologies has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

