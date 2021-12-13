Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires 19,400 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Prologis by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 40,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.87. 21,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,598. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.