Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 290,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,900. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

