Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CDW worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CDW by 562.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.16. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

