Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,900 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.99. 220,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,155,898. The company has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

