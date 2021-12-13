Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases New Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.11% of Allegion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,165,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,100,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,107. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

