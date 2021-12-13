Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 122,964 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,821. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.67. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

