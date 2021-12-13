Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Health Services worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.85. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

