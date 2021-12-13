Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 58,900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.94. 117,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,233,544. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $274.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

