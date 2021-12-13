Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,796,000 after purchasing an additional 243,911 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.00. 4,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

