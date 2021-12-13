Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 2.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,821. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $348.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

