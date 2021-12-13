Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 41,800 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. Hess accounts for 1.5% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.30. 7,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.