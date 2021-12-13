Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 5,400 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

PSX traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.82. 22,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

