adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 660.0% in November

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
