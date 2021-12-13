adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 660.0% in November

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.72. 113,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. adidas has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.35.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

