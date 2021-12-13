Aeon (AEON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,383.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Aeon has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $1,383.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeon has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.59 or 0.00397847 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.