Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEOXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $125.79 on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.21.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.