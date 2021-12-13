Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) shares fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.00 and last traded at $115.00. 3,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.80.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 679.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,690 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Airbus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

