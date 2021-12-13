Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS):

11/23/2021 – Airsculpt Technologies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Airsculpt Technologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Airsculpt Technologies is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Airsculpt Technologies is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Airsculpt Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.71. 174,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,237. Airsculpt Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

