Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in November

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKCCF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,959. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

AKCCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.