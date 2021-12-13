Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in November

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKCCF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,959. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

AKCCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.