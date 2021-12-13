Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) versus Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Critical Review

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nautilus Biotechnology and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.32%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.22%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Akoya Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 11.22 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.