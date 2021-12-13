Akroma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $331.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $260,902.79 and approximately $331.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.38 or 0.08101226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073608 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

