Alchemy Pay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38.74 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $206.27 million and approximately $38.74 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,490,875,250 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

