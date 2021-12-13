Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys 4,390 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.1% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $165.20 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

