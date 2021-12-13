Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $1.33

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and approximately $299.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00169424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019431 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00501195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00055715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,780,237,386 coins and its circulating supply is 6,327,951,743 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.