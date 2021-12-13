Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $124,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,982.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,888.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,755.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

