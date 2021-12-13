Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 8.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,877.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,721.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.