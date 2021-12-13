alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALSRF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ALSRF remained flat at $$22.00 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

