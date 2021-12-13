Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €172.40 ($193.71) and last traded at €173.60 ($195.06). 4,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €176.80 ($198.65).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($240.45) price objective on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €185.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $986.94 million and a PE ratio of 29.54.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

