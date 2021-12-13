American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Down 4.4%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.21. 432,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,457,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

