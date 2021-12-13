American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMBZ stock remained flat at $$40.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578. American Business Bank has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $353.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

