American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brightworth grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 48,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.21. 6,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,587. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

