AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

ABC traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $121.85. 2,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

