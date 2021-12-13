Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post sales of $85.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.40 million and the lowest is $84.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $70.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $308.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.02 million to $309.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $397.58 million, with estimates ranging from $385.89 million to $417.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $243,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,538 shares of company stock worth $1,615,744. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.20. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

