Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN: AMPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2021 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. "

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.99 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $200.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

