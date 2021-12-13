Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $857.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.