Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $857.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

