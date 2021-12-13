Analysts Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after buying an additional 10,394,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 1,067,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gevo by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after buying an additional 429,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

