Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.43 Million

Analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce sales of $53.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.05 million and the highest is $53.80 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $54.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $215.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.53 million to $216.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $206.56 million to $213.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 47.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

