Analysts Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report $4.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.04 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.42 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $20.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.07 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.03. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

