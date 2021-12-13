Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report sales of $345.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.50 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $335.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLY. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.93 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

