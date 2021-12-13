Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.87 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report sales of $345.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.50 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $335.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLY. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.93 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.