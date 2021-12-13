Analysts Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will announce sales of $41.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.54 million and the highest is $42.00 million. Zynex posted sales of $25.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $131.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.58 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $194.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. Zynex has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.58 million, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zynex by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zynex by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

