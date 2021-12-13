Analysts Offer Predictions for H.I.S. Co., Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of H.I.S. in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

HISJF stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

