Analysts Offer Predictions for LTC Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 89.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 63.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 430,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.05%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

