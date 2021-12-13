Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pharming Group (PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ: PHAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/10/2021 – Pharming Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Pharming Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Pharming Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Pharming Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/3/2021 – Pharming Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Pharming Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. "

NASDAQ:PHAR traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $8.30. 1,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

