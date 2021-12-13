Analysts Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $423.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $12.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $558.82 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

