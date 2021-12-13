Analysts Set Expectations for RH’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for RH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.27. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.25 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.73.

Shares of RH opened at $603.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $633.70 and a 200-day moving average of $663.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

