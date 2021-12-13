Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE: BXSL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/3/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE BXSL traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,967. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

