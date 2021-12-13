Analyzing Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) & IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IonQ and Scientific Games’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.23 -$569.00 million $1.83 34.47

IonQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games 6.39% -5.54% 1.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IonQ and Scientific Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 Scientific Games 1 2 5 0 2.50

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.19%. Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $83.78, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. Given IonQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Summary

Scientific Games beats IonQ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

